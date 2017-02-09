Macedonia Blasts U.S. Congressman's Claim It's 'Not A Country,' Should Be Divided

Macedonia angrily rejected a U.S. Republican lawmaker's assertion that it "is not a country" and it should be divided between neighboring Bulgaria and Kosovo.

“Kosovars and Albanians from Macedonia should be part of Kosovo and the rest of Macedonia should be part of Bulgaria or any other country to which they believe they are related,” Dana Rohrabacher, the chairman of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, told Albanian TV channel Vizion Plus.

Rohrabacher, 70, a strong advocate for Russia, argued that Macedonia's creation in the early 1990s during the dismantling of Yugoslavia was a mistake because the nation is divided into ethnic camps that are unable to live together peaceably.

His suggestion to divide the country echoes one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said in 2015 that "ideas have been floated" about giving Macedonia "to Albania, and another part to Bulgaria."

Macedonia's Foreign Ministry angrily rejected Rohrabacher's comments, saying they "generated immense anxiety" and "inflamed nationalist rhetoric" in the region, "taking us back into the past."

Macedonia said the U.S. State Department also would not support these ideas, but Rohrabacher said he has "influence" with the Trump administration and his subcommittee will hold hearings on them.

