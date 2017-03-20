European Commissioner Heads To Macedonia Over Political Deadlock

Johannes Hahn, the European Union's enlargement commissioner, plans to visit Macedonia on March 21 in another attempt to help break a political deadlock that has left the country unable to form a government since December's election.

A group called "For A United Macedonia" -- which supports the agenda of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party -- has called for a demonstration outside the EU mission's Skopje office during Hahn's visit.

The group says it wants to send "a clear message to Hahn" that members oppose a government that would "ruin the unitary character" of Macedonia by making Albanian an official language.

Three ethnic Albanian parties have demanded Albanian become an official second language as a condition for joining any coalition government.

VMRO-DPMNE leader and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski refused to meet those demands.

Social Democratic Union leader Zoran Zaev tried to form a coalition with the ethnic Albanian parties.

But President Gjorge Ivanov, also from the VMRO-DPMNE, refused to give Zaev the official mandate to do so.

Ivanov argued that the language issue was an attempt to destroy Macedonia's independence.

With reporting by Reuters and AP