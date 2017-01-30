Macedonian Conservatives Fail To Form Government With Ethnic Albanians

Macedonia's conservative leader has failed to reach a deal with his traditional ethnic Albanian allies to form a new government as the midnight deadline expired on January 29.

Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's party, VMRO-DPMNE, early January 30 called for new elections and warned against any solution that would not include his party.

The VRMO narrowly won early elections on December 11, capturing 51 of the 120 seats, two more than the rival Social Democratic (SDSM).

Under Macedonia's constitution, if the party that won the election fails to form a government, the president then gives the task to the second-largest party, in this case the SDSM.

"A coalition agreement with the [ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integration] has not been reached ... The VMRO considers that holding new elections is the mature solution to overcome the crisis and set reform priorities,” Gruevski's party said.

"Any other solution would lead only to new conflicts ... in an already divided society," it added.

The largest ethnic Albanian political party, DUI, said it was unable to make a "clear decision" on a coalition with the conservatives.

Ethnic Albanians make up about one-quarter of the population.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa