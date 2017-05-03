Macedonian Crowds Resume Protests Against New Governing Coalition

Thousands of nationalist demonstrators resumed their protests in Skopje on May 2 against an emerging coalition government that includes ethnic Albanian parties, five days after they charged into parliament and assaulted lawmakers.

The protesters allege that a deal struck between the Social Democrats to govern alongside ethnic Albanian parties threatens national unity.

The accord would sideline the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party of former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, which opposes in particular a plan to make Albanian the second official language.

The latest demonstration came after VMRO legislators blocked an attempt by the coalition's recently elected new speaker of parliament to take physical possession of the speaker's office.

VMRO lawmakers occupied the room and prevented Talat Xhaferi, who would be Macedonia's first ethnic Albanian speaker, from entering the office, contending that his election was not valid because it did not follow parliamentary procedures.

The day Xhaferi was elected on April 27, protesters stormed parliament and assaulted Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev and several ethnic Albanian lawmakers, bloodying them and sending some to the hospital.

The riots injured about 100 people in all and were roundly condemned by both the European Union and the United States, both of which have taken steps to recognize the new coalition government.

The U.S. State Department sent a high-level envoy to Skopje over the weekend to urge leaders of the VMRO to peacefully cede power to the new coalition.

But there was no sign on May 2 that the VMRO, which has ruled the country for years, or its supporters were prepared to go peacefully.

They said the strong dissent reflected in the frequent nightly demonstrations against the new government in the past two months shows that the public does not want the VMRO to vacate power. They argue that Macedonia needs to call new elections after the inconclusive results of the December election led to the current impasse.

"We've been ignored for 60 days. We will continue to come," Bogdan Ilievski, one of the organizers of the protest, told AFP outside parliament, where a strong police presence was deployed on May 2.

"We have to continue our battle, we don't have another country," he said.

The protests were peaceful, though local media reported that an incendiary device had been found.

Ethnic Albanians make up around a quarter of Macedonia's population of two million.

With reporting by AFP and RFE/RL's Balkan Service

