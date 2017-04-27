Anti-Albanian Protesters Storm Macedonia's Parliament, Beat Proposed Coalition Leader

SKOPJE -- Supporters of Macedonia's nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party have stormed into the parliament in Skopje after an alliance of Social Democrats and ethnic Albanian parties approved an ethnic Albanian politician as the speaker of parliament.

RFE/RL's correspondent in Skopje has confirmed that the protesters severely beat Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, the head of a proposed governing coalition that includes ethnic Albanian parties, and at least one ethnic Albanian lawmaker.

LIVE-STREAM: Watch As The Protests Unfolded

The demonstrators, waving Macedonian flags and chanting "VMRO-DPMNE," jumped over barriers in front of the parliament after news emerged that Zaev's parliamentary alliance had elected ethnic Albanian lawmaker Talat Xhaferi, of the Democratic Union for Integration, as parliament speaker.

The demonstrators were not confronted by security as they jumped over the barrier, but fought with police to get inside the parliament building itself.

RFE/RL's correspondent inside the parliament reports that the demonstrators damaged doors inside, stole the mobile phones and cameras of journalists, and advanced into a press room where Zaev and ethnic Albanian members of his proposed coalition were conducting a press conference after Xhaferi's election as parliamentary speaker.

Zijadin Sela, leader of the Albanian Alliance, was among the lawmakers injured in the violence.

Blood could be seen streaming down Zaev's face as scuffles broke out between his supporters and those of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE party.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Skopje repeatedly during the past two months to protest against the proposed governing coalition, saying the inclusion of ethnic Albanian parties is a threat to the country's national unity.

The VMRO-DPMNE -- which won elections in December but failed to build a majority coalition -- has, for weeks, successfully blocked Zaev from enacting a coalition deal that he reached with the ethnic Albanian parties to form a new government.

The protesters have praised President Gjorge Ivanov – a member of the VMRO-DPMNE -- for refusing to give Zaev’s coalition a mandate to form a new government, even though it holds a parliamentary majority.

Xhaferi is the first ethnic Albanian to be elected as parliament speaker in Macedonia since the country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

About one-quarter of Macedonia’s population of 2.1 million people is of Albanian descent.

Macedonia narrowly avoided civil war in 2001 after an uprising by armed ethnic Albanians who sought greater rights.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters