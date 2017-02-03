U.S. Defense Secretary Warns North Korea Of 'Overwhelming Response' If It Launches Attack

Any nuclear attack by North Korea would trigger an "effective and overwhelming" response, new U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said in South Korea's capital, Seoul, on February 3.

Mattis was in Seoul as part of the first overseas tour by a senior Trump administration official amid rising concerns about the direction of U.S. policy in the region under the new U.S. president.

South Korea has enjoyed U.S. security protection since the 1950-53 Korean War. However Trump threatened during his election campaign to withdraw U.S. forces from South Korea and Japan if they do not step up their financial support.

Some 28,500 U.S. troops are based in South Korea to defend it against the nuclear-armed North, and 47,000 in Japan.

Pyongyang was continuing to "engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," said Mattis.

Mattis said he was in Seoul to "underscore America's priority commitment to our bilateral alliance" and make clear the administration's "full commitment" to defending South Korea's democracy.



North Korea carried out two atomic tests and a series of missile launches last year and casts a heavy security shadow over the region.

Mattis arrived in Tokyo later on February 3.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and CNN