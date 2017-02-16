Mediator Says Warring Sides In Ukraine Agree To Pull Back Heavy Weapons

An international mediator said Ukraine's warring sides have agreed to withdraw heavy weapons from the front line by February 20 in line with the Minsk peace plan.

Martin Sajdik, the lead negotiator on the Ukraine crisis for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said on February 15 that Ukraine, Russia, and Russia-backed separatists all agreed to the move after a fresh round of talks in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The agreement comes after a surge in violence earlier this month left several dozen people dead around the town of Avdiyivka.

Under the 2015 Minsk peace plan, the warring parties are supposed to withdraw their big guns to create a buffer zone along the front line.

The Minsk agreement has been repeatedly violated by both sides and no progress has been made towards a political resolution of the conflict in the two years since it was signed.

The conflict has cost more than 9,750 lives since 2014.

Based on reporting by AFP, TASS, and Interfax

