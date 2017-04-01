Russian Teen Medvedeva Wins World Figure Skating Title

Yevgenia Medvedeva of Russia successfully defended her world figure skating title in Helsinki, making her the favorite to win the gold at next year’s Winter Olympics.



The 17-year-old Medvedeva on March 31 broke the world record she had previously set, finishing with a total score of 233.41 points.

She became the first woman to win back-to-back titles since 2001.

Russia’s Anna Pogorilaya fell three times on landings and dropped from fourth place to 13th in the final standings.

Russia, Canada, and the United States all secured the maximum three entries for the Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2018.

