Mexican President Cancels Meeting In Washington With Trump

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not travel to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump amid diplomatic tensions over Trump's plans to build a wall on the border and force Mexico to pay for it.

Pena Nieto announced on Twitter on January 26 that his office had informed the White House that he would not attend the meeting with Trump that was planned for January 31 in Washington.

Earlier on January 26, Trump said on Twitter that "it would be better" for Pena Nieto to cancel the upcoming meeting "if Mexico is unwilling to pay" for building the wall along the entire southern border of the United States.

Pena Nieto's Twitter response said: "Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations."

On January 25, Trump ordered officials to begin to "plan, design, and construct a physical wall" along the 3,200-kilometer U.S.-Mexican border.

Trump vowed during the presidential election campaign that he would make Mexico pay for the wall – something that Mexico's leaders insist will not happen.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

