Mladic Seeks Release For Treatment In Russia, Lawyers Say Moscow Has Provided Guarantees

Lawyers for former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic are seeking his provisional release from detention in The Hague on medical grounds, and say that Moscow has guaranteed he will be returned to custody if he is sent to Russia for treatment.

In a motion released on March 21 by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), Mladic's lawyers said that the 74-year-old's health has significantly deteriorated recently.

Releasing him "is the only just, humane, and medically sound course of action that can ensure he will live to see the trial judgment," the written motion said.

Mladic's trial wrapped up in December. Judges are considering their verdicts on charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in connection with his role in the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

He faces 11 counts, including charges that he helped orchestrate the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica and the 44-month siege of Sarajevo, where an estimated 10,000 people were killed by shelling and snipers.

Miodrag Stojanovic, one of Mladic's defense attorneys, told RFE/RL that his lawyers have submitted documentation on the state of his health as well as guarantees from Russia that Mladic would be returned to custody at The Hague after examination and treatment in Russia.

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials.

With reporting by AP