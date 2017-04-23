EU's Mogherini To Meet Lavrov In First Official Moscow Visit

European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini is set to begin her first official visit to Russia at a time when tensions are high between Moscow and the 28-member bloc.

Mogherini will meet on April 24 with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and Iran, along with bilateral relations and other issues, the Russia Foreign Ministry has said.

"Russia-EU relations are going through a complicated period," the ministry said in a statement.



The statement added that Moscow “expects a substantive discussion on ways to restore cooperation with the European Union.”

Mogherini took office in 2014 with a reputation of being sympathetic to Russia when she was Italian foreign minister.

But she will have a host of potential differences to discuss with Lavrov and other Russian officials.

Leaders in EU countries have expressed concerns about Russian interference in national elections, something Moscow denies.

Meanwhile, Western nations have imposed sanctions against Moscow in response to Russia’s 2014 illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backing of armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

In addition, differences exist over Russia’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the six-year civil war against antigovernment rebels.

Philippe Dam, the European advocacy director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, said Mogherini should talk tough with Russian leaders, including over domestic human rights matters.

Writing on the Human Rights Watch website, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin “downplays concerns at home while imposing a narrative of Russian strength, brushing aside the crimes committed by Russia’s allies under the eyes of its own army in Syria and Ukraine.”

He said Mogherini should take note of the fact the Russian government has “silenced” independent media and civil society groups and cracked down on voices of dissent.

“In the face of growing discontent over the economic situation, increasing inequality, and allegations of corruption, many young people took to the streets,” he said.

“The authorities responded by arresting the opposition leader, Aleksei Navalny, and by detaining hundreds of others, including several journalists.”

He said Mogherini should make clear that "European values prevent greater cooperation with a government that crushes its critics.”

He also said she must "express outrage" over the "vile, state-sponsored attacks" against men in Chechnya who were perceived as being gay.

An April 1 report in the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta said more than 100 men had been detained in Chechnya recently on the basis of the assumption that they were gay, and that at least three of them were killed.

Gay men from Chechnya have since given personal accounts to RFE/RL and other media of their escape from the abuse they faced in the region in the North Caucasus.

With reporting by AFP and Interfax