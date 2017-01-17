Moldova President In Moscow To Meet Putin, Discuss Transdniester

Russian media are reporting that Moldova President Igor Dodon has arrived in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin for talks starting January 17, with the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniester to be on the agenda.

Talks will also address bilateral trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, Interfax reported.

Moscow-backed Transdniester declared independence from Moldova in 1990. The two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that ended when the Russian military intervened on the side of Transdniester. Transdniester's independence is not recognized by any country.

Dodon was elected president in November 2016. At the time, he said he would make his first visit as head of state to Moscow.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax

