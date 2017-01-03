New Moldova, Transdniester Leaders To Meet

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said he will meet with the de facto head of the breakaway Transdniester region on January 4.

Dodon wrote on Facebook that he will hold a working meeting with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-styled Transdniester Republic, in the separatist-controlled city of Bendery.

Dodon said the meeting was "necessary for intensifying talks on a Transdniester settlement," adding that the issue of the breakaway territory would be a main topic during January 17 talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Krasnoselsky has said he favors independence for Transdniester and closer relations with Russia based on the results of an unrecognized poll taken in the region in 2006.

Dodon, who was elected president on December 23, has pledged to resolve the Transdniester issue while in office.

"We have a lot of issues that need to be addressed, and the situation where the talks have stalled for several years now is unacceptable," Dodon said.

The breakaway territory has been self-ruling since 1992, when a brief war was fought between Moldova and Transdniester separatists.

Bendery is technically in a buffer zone along the administrative line dividing Moldova proper from the Transdniester region but it is controlled by separatists.

Krasnoselsky was voted Transdniester's leader in an election not recognized by Moldova or the international community.

With reporting by TASS