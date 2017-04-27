Moldovan Transport Minister Detained On Corruption Charges

Moldovan Transport and Roads Infrastructure Minister Iurie Chirinciuc has been detained on corruption charges, the latest in a string of arrests on suspicion of graft in the economically struggling country.

Masked officers from Moldova's National Anticorruption Center removed Chirinciuc from the ministry building in the capital, Chisinau, on April 27.

State Roads Administration head Veaceslav Teleman was detained earlier in the day, also on suspicion of corruption.

The detainments came a day after a court placed Chisinau Deputy Mayor Nistor Grozavu and the head of the city transport department, Igor Gamretchi, under pretrial house arrest on suspicion of corruption.

On April 3, Deputy Economy Minister Valeriu Triboli was ordered put under house arrest on corruption charges.

Agriculture Minister Eduard Grama was placed under house arrest in March amid an investigation on suspicion of corruption.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, Interfax, and TASS