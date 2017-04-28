Montenegro To Vote On NATO Membership

Montenegro's parliament is expected to ratify a pact on NATO membership for the Balkan country, marking a historic turn toward the West amid protests from traditional ally Russia and the country's pro-Russian political opposition.

Lawmakers were set to convene at 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT/UTC) to ratify the accession treaty with the Western military alliance. Opposition parties said they would boycott the session.

Several hundred opposition supporters gathered outside parliament before the session, some chanting "Treason!" and "Thieves!" as lawmakers from the ruling pro-NATO coalition arrived for the vote. A banner read, "NATO murderers, your hands are bloody!"

The government has urged lawmakers to approve the admission protocol. Officials have said that joining NATO will bring stability and economic benefits for the former Yugoslav republic of 645,000.

"In the current geopolitical environment, Montenegro must rationally look at all options and make a decision that will best protect its national, security, and economic interests," the government has said.

Montenegro is expected to become a full-fledged member of the alliance by the time of the NATO summit on May 25.

Two NATO countries -- Spain and the Netherlands -- must give final approval to Montenegro's accession before it can become NATO's 29th member.

Spain's upper house of parliament still has to ratify the move. The Dutch Senate approved it on March 23, but the decision will not be official until a two-month period for a potential referendum expires.

Russia has been angered by mostly Slavic, Orthodox Christian Montenegro's bid to join NATO.

Earlier this month, Montenegrin prosecutors formally charged 14 people, including two Russians and two opposition leaders, with plotting to overthrow the government last year.

A Podgorica court on April 13 said lawmakers Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic of the Democratic Front, two Russians, nine Serbian citizens, and one other Montenegrin were charged with "creating a criminal organization."

The Russians were also charged with "terrorism."

The court will decide on May 5 whether to accept the indictments.

Montenegrin officials allege that Serbian and Russian nationalists plotted to take over parliament during the October 2016 parliamentary elections, assassinate then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, and install a pro-Russian leadership to halt Montenegro's bid to join NATO.

Prosecutors said the Russians, identified as Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, were based in Serbia and were allowed by authorities there to return to Russia. They remain at large.

Accused lawmaker Mandic on April 13 called the charges "a staged political process against the opposition."

Montenegro's special prosecutor has said "Russian state bodies" were involved in the alleged coup, something Russia denies.

With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP