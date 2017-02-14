Moscow Court Sentences Three On Terrorism Charges

A court in Moscow has sentenced three men from Russia's volatile North Caucasus region to prison on terrorism charges.

The Moscow Regional Military Court on February 14 found Mokhmad Mezhidov, Elmar Ashayev, and Aslan Baisultanov guilty of having links with the extremist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria and plotting a terrorist attack in Moscow.

The three were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to 14 years.

Also on February 14, a court in the southern city of Krasnodar sentenced three young men from the North Caucasus province of Daghestan to prison terms ranging from six to 22 months after finding them guilty of planning to join IS in Syria.

Russian officials have said that at least 5,000 Russian citizens and nationals of other former Soviet republics have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join IS.

Based on reporting by Rapsinews.ru, TASS, and Interfax

