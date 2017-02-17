Mattis Tells Munich Conference Trump Fully Supports NATO, Calls For Burden-Sharing

MUNICH, Germany -- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that President Donald Trump has "thrown his full support behind NATO," and has reiterated Washington's calls for alliance members to shoulder their share of the financial burden for defense.

Mattis made the remarks on February 17 at the annual Munich Security Conference, where European leaders are watching closely for signals about Washington's commitment to upholding transatlantic ties under Trump.

"We all see our community of nations under threat on multiple fronts as the arc of instability builds on NATO's periphery and beyond," Mattis said.

Mattis reassured world leaders attending the three-day conference that the United States will not shy away from what he called a commitment to "preserve freedom" for the next generation.

As he did at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels meeting earlier this week, Mattis emphasized that alliance members need to pay their proportional share of defense expenditures.

Earlier on February 17, Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger said the gathering was happening at a time of "massive uncertainty," including over "the future of the transatlantic relationship."

Speaking at the start of the conference, Ischinger asked whether the United States still wants to be a European power, and said some of Trump's statements "seem to point in a different direction."

He also questioned whether or not recent remarks by U.S. officials that seemed to represent a toughening stance on Russia reflect "a lasting shift."

Conflicts And Crises

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told the Munich gathering on February 17 that the world is watching "conflicts and crises spread at a staggering rate."

Apparently referring at least in part to Russia, she said some countries are "projecting military power" and that "zones of influence are being modified" in ways that violate international law."

"Our open societies are under attack, our freedom," she said of nations in the transatlantic community.

Von der Leyen said part of the offensive is being carried out by means of "bots, trolls, and fake news."

She said "a stable European Union is as much in America's interest as a strong, unified NATO."

Von der Leyen also said that "NATO cannot be taken for granted" by European members or the United States.

She stressed that, while it is important for members to share the financial burden, there are "shared values" that are also crucial for alliance members -- such as opposing torture and avoiding civilian casualties, and the commitment by all NATO states that they will help defend any other alliance member that comes under attack.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at the gathering on February 18.

A senior White House foreign policy adviser said Pence will tell the conference that Europe is an "indispensable partner" for the United States.

With reporting by Reuters

