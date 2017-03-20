U.S.-Led NATO Battalion Deploying To Poland From April 1

A U.S. military commander says a U.S.-led battalion of more than 1,100 NATO soldiers will be deployed in Poland from the start of April as the alliances sets up a new force in response to the Russian occupation and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Steven Gventer, who heads the battle group, said on March 20 that the battalion was “a mission, not a cycle of training events.”

Gventer said “the purpose is to deter aggression in the Baltics and in Poland” and that the force is “fully ready to be lethal."

More than 900 U.S. soldiers, about 150 British troops, and some 120 Romanian soldiers will make up the battalion in northeastern Poland.

It is one four multinational formations across the Baltic region that Russia has condemned as an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.

Britain, Canada and Germany are leading the other three battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Those deployments are due to be operational by June and will have support from a several other NATO nations -- including France.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP