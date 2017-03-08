Top U.S. General Says Russia Deployed Banned Missiles To Threaten NATO

The vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff says Russia has deployed a land-based cruise missile that violates the "spirit and intent" of a Cold War-era nuclear arms control treaty -- and that it did so to "pose a threat to NATO."

General Paul Selva, the second highest-ranking military officer in the U.S. armed forces, confirmed on March 8 that Russia had deployed its new ground-launched SSC-8 cruise missile.

Russia has been developing and testing the SSC-8 missile for several years, despite complaints from Washington that it violates sections of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Selva on March 8 told the House Armed Services Committee in Washington that "the system itself presents a risk to most of our facilities in Europe."

Selva said “We believe that the Russians have deliberately deployed it in order to pose a threat to NATO and to facilities within the NATO area of responsibility."

Former President Barack Obama has accused Russia of violating the ING treaty, but Selva's testimony was the first public confirmation of recent news reports that Russia had secretly deployed the missile.

Selva said the United States already has raised the issue with Russia.

He did not say what options were being considered if the discussions do not lead to results.

But Selva said "we have been asked to incorporate a set of options into the Nuclear Posture Review," a legislatively mandated report that establishes U.S. nuclear policy, strategy, capabilities, and force posture for the next five to 10 years.

The New York Times reported on February 14 that Russia now has "two battalions of the prohibited cruise missile."

It said one battalion was still located at the Kapustin Yar missile test range in southern Russia while the other "was shifted in December from that test site to an operational base elsewhere in the country."

The New York Times report said each missile battalion is thought to have four mobile launchers and "a larger supply of missiles."

In July 2014, the United States made similar accusations about Russia's compliance with the INF treaty -- with Obama informing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter that the U.S. had determined that Moscow was in violation of its obligations under the accord.

Russia accused Washington of conducting "megaphone diplomacy" after the accusation was repeated by the U.S. State Department in 2015.

Moscow has denied that it violated the INF treaty, which helped end the Cold War.

When the INF treaty was implemented, it eliminated an entire category of U.S. and Soviet nuclear weapons delivery vehicles -- including land-based missiles with ranges between 500 km and 5,500 km.

With reporting by Reuters and AP

