Tillerson Urges NATO Allies To Make Spending Boost Plans

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has urged NATO allies to boost defense spending or come up with plans to reach the alliance's budget guidelines within two months.

Washington is spending a "disproportionate share" on defense compared with its 27 partners, Tillerson told a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on March 31.

NATO leaders pledged in 2014 to move toward a guideline target of 2 percent of gross domestic product within a decade. Only five nations currently meet the target.

"Our goal should be to agree at the May leaders' meeting that by the end of the year all allies will have either met the pledge guidelines or will have developed plans that clearly articulate how...the pledge will be fulfilled," Tillerson said.

He also told allies that the United States will ensure NATO has the capability to defend itself, including from Russian aggression.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters