Navalny’s Anticorruption Rallies Begin In Russia’s Far East, Siberia

Anticorruption protests led by Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny have begun in Russia’s Far East and Siberia.

In Vladivostok, police detained at least 30 people. Local Russian media outlets reported that around 1,000 people came out to the rally, which was sanctioned by the city administration.

In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, at least five were detained at the rally and nine others after the rally. Six people were detained at another rally in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

The planned rallies come after Navalny's anticorruption group released a report on March 2 accusing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of using charities and NGOs to collect donations from tycoons and state banks and using the funds to buy expensive assets.

Navalny, who helped lead large antigovernment demonstrations in Russia during 2011 and 2012, said he wants to bring as many as 15,000 people to the streets of Moscow to protest against what he says is rampant corruption among officials close to President Vladimir Putin.

Organizers have said they hope to hold rallies in 98 cities and towns across Russia.

Navalny announced in December that he will run for president in a March 2018 election when Putin is widely expected to seek a new six-year term.

Russian authorities say Navalny will be barred from the ballot if a conviction on charges of financial crimes is upheld on appeal. But he has pushed ahead with his campaign.

Navalny denies any wrongdoing, saying his convictions in two separate cases were politically motivated punishment for his opposition to Putin.

