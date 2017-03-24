Navalny Supporters Face Real Blowback For Virtual 'Zelyonka' Attack 

Even a virtual alteration of the image of the Motherland can cause outrage in Volgograd, especially when it involves a critic of the Kremlin.



According to local media, residents of the southern Russian city known for its proud military history are calling on prosecutors to look into whether any laws were broken when an altered image of Volgograd's iconic Motherland statue -- with its face and palm painted green -- was posted on a group social-media page maintained by supporters of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.



Identifying themselves as "veterans and residents of Volgograd and Volgograd Oblast," the complainants asked the provincial prosecutor's office to assess the legality of the action and to punish those responsible for "the crime."

"We...consider the Navalny team’s nasty act to be a mockery of the symbol of victory and as a spitting in the face of every veteran and every soldier who lost their lives in the name of the liberation from fascism," the V1 news portal quoted the letter as saying.



The letter was reportedly submitted by Andrei Oreshkin, described as the leader of the Volgograd branch of the Search Movement of Russia, a Moscow-based organization dedicated to perpetuating the memories of those killed defending Russia during World War II.

Volgograd's 85-meter-high Motherland statue commemorates the 1942 victory by the Soviet Army in the Battle of Stalingrad, since renamed Volgograd. The city was the site of one of the fiercest battles of World War II, and the Soviet victory over surrounding Nazi and other Axis forces is widely considered a turning point of the war and a legendary story of human perseverance.



The image of the green-faced monument was posted the same day Navalny was doused with the green topical antiseptic known as zelyonka as he campaigned in the Siberian city of Barnaul on March 20. In recent years, the practice of dousing people with zelyonka became a distinctive form of protest used by pro-government activists in Ukraine targeting members of the opposition Euromaidan movement.



Responding to the complaint about the image on the "Team Navalny -- Volgograd" group page, supporters of the opposition figure apologized for posting it, admitted it was "inappropriate," and said it had since been removed.



"We regret posting it and apologize it everyone it offended," they wrote. However, they also decried the "absolutely classic propagandistic hysteria being seen in the pro-Kremlin media" and said they "believe that all Russian citizens can distinguish lie and propaganda from truth."

The post also highlighted what it called the "real insult to veterans and citizens of Russia" -- what it described as the precarious state of the Motherland monument. Showing an old photo showing the monument roped off with red-and-white ribbon, the group questioned what the pro-Kremlin United Russia party had done with money allocated for repairs.



Furthermore, the post said that what was also offensive to veterans was "the miserable pensions" provided to them by Russia.



Navalny made light of the incident that resulted in his own face and hand being colored green while meeting with supporters in Barnaul.



"I will be opening our office in Barnaul as a character from the Mask film. Cool. Even my teeth are green,” Navalny tweeted in reference to the superhero fantasy comedy featuring Jim Carrey.

Navalny supporters responded humorously by painting their faces green and posting their own pictures online.



The anticorruption blogger is currently traveling across Russia ahead of the 2018 presidential election despite a criminal conviction that legally bars him from seeking public office. Navalny supporters say the charges against him are politically motivated.



On March 24, he arrived in Volgograd, from where he tweeted a photo of the Motherland statue and paid tribute to the "great monument to great events."

It is unclear whether Volgograd prosecutors have taken any action in response to the complaint lodged by the Search Movement of Russia or under what law photo alteration could be considered a crime.

Earlier this month, a resident of the Amur Province in Russia’s Far East was charged with vandalism after allegedly desecrating a memorial dedicated to Russian soldiers killed in the Syrian conflict.