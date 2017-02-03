Prosecutors Seek Suspended Five-Year Sentence For Navalny

KIROV, Russia -- Prosecutors have asked a Russian judge to convict Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny in a retrial and hand him a suspended five-year sentence, a punishment he said was meant to bar him from running for president in 2018.

The state prosecutor made the request as anticorruption crusader Navalny's politically charged trial drew to a close at a court in the provincial city of Kirov on February 3.

Navalny said he is not guilty and asked the court to acquit him.

Acquittals are rare in Russian courts, which government opponents and rights activists say do the bidding of President Vladimir Putin's government, and Navalny has predicted he will be convicted.

A key leader of large antigovernment protests in 2011-12, Navalny was convicted in 2013 of large-scale theft in a trial he said was politically motivated punishment for his opposition activity.

The Supreme Court threw out the verdict last year and ordered a retrial.

A five-year suspended sentence -- the same as in the initial trial -- would keep Navalny out of prison but prevent him from holding political office.

In December, Navalny announced plans to run for president in a March 2018 vote in which the long-ruling Putin is widely expected to seek a new six-year Kremlin term.

The prosecutor asked the court to hand Navalny's co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov a four-year suspended sentence and fine them 500,000 thousand rubles ($8,350) each.