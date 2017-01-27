Netanyahu Says Iran's Leaders Are World's Greatest Threat To Jewish State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes the election of U.S. President Donald Trump will end the world's "deafening silence" on Iranian threats against the Jewish state and its citizens.

Speaking to diplomats in Jerusalem ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 26, Netanyahu said that while antisemitism is on the rise everywhere, only Iran's leaders still push for the extermination of Jews.

"The greatest danger we face, of the hatred of the Jewish people and the Jewish state, comes from the east, from Iran," he said. Tehran's leaders routinely call "to wipe out every Israeli," he said, and the international response has been "deafening silence."

"I believe it will change because I spoke a few days ago to [U.S. President Donald] Trump and he spoke about the Iranian aggression, he spoke about Iran's commitment to destroy Israel, he spoke about the nature of this nuclear agreement and the danger it poses."

Trump campaigned on a vow to revoke Iran's nuclear deal with world powers but Trump cabinet nominees more recently have acknowledged that Iran is complying with the deal's curbs on nuclear arms development and now they are focused on ensuring the deal is strictly enforced.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP