New Hampshire Legislators Defeat Bill To Ban Russian Vodka

Legislators in the U.S. state of New Hampshire have defeated a bill that could have suspended or banned Russian vodka in retaliation for Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

State senators on March 30 rejected the bill by the legislature's Democratic minority leader, Jeff Woodburn.

The bill would have established a commission to study the proposal on vodka, along with reconsidering and the state retirement system's investments in Russian companies.

Some Republicans called the proposal "crazy," saying Democrats were just angry because they lost the 2016 election.

New Hampshire's Liquor Commission has said it sold $6.4 million worth of Russian liquor in 2016.

Based on reporting by AP and NECN