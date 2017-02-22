New White House Security Adviser Said To Be '100 Percent Hawk' On Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump's new National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is seen in both Washington and Moscow as much tougher on Russia than his predecessor Michael Flynn.

In an address McMaster gave last year, he said Russia managed to annex Ukraine's Crimea and intervene militarily in eastern Ukraine in 2014"at zero cost" from the international community.

McMaster said Moscow's broader goal is to "collapse the post-Cold War security, economic, and political order in Europe and replace that order with something that is more sympathetic to Russian interests."

Russia has used "hybrid warfare" in Crimea and eastern Ukraine that is part political, part disinformation, and part military, he said.

While the Kremlin had no comment on February 21 on Trump's appointment of McMaster to replace Flynn, who advocated friendlier ties with Russia, one Russian legislator raised alarms.

Lawmaker Frants Klintsevich told RIA Novosti that McMaster is a "100 percent hawk" who represents a threat.

"Washington's defense and intelligence wing will conduct Russophobic policies," he said.

Lawmaker Viktor Ozerov urged caution, however, saying that regardless of what advice McMaster gives Trump, the president will be the one to decide on policy.

