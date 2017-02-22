Medical Examiners Said To Need More Tests To Say Why Churkin Died

The Associated Press is reporting that medical examiners who performed an autopsy on Russia's ambassador to the United Nations say they need more tests to determine how and why he fell ill and later died.

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's UN envoy since 2006, died on February 20 at age 64. New York city medical examiners said they need further toxicology and other tests that can take weeks.

While the examiner investigates deaths that occur by criminal violence, accident, and suicide, most of the deaths they investigate are not suspicious in nature.

Churkin's case was referred to the medical examiner's office by the hospital.

Moscow has not given a date for Churkin's funeral.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent his condolences on February 21, calling Churkin "an accomplished diplomat."

"While American officials sometimes disagreed with their Russian counterparts, Ambassador Churkin played a crucial role in working with the United States on a number of key issues to advance global security," Trump said.

Based on reporting by AP