Nine Candidates Register To Run In Turkmenistan's Presidential Election

Nine candidates have registered to run in Turkmenistan's presidential election on February 12, media reported on December 27.



Candidates who registered this week with the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums include the deputy head ofMary region Jumanazar Annayev, director of Seidi oil refinery and parliament member Ramazan Durdyyev, deputy head of Dashoguz region Meretdurdy Gurbanov, chief of the department of economic development of the Akhal region Serdar Jelilov, and chief executive of Garabogazsulfat state concern Suleimannepes Nurnepesov.

Certificates have been issued to all the candidates. Earlier registrants included incumbent president GurbangulyBerdimuhamedow, chief executive of Rysgal commercial bank and parliament memberBekmyratAtalyyev, chairman of the Mary regional committee of the Agrarian Party Durdygylych Orazov, and chairman of the State Association of the Food Industry Maksat Annanpesov.

On December 25, Berdimuhamedow outlined his election program on national television and said that he is giving up further TV time allocated to him for the benefit of other candidates.

Based on reporting by Interfax and RFE/RL's Turkmen Service