South Korea, U.S. Say North Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea Of Japan

South Korean military officials say North Korea fired a ballistic missile into its eastern sea early on February 12, with Seoul and the U.S. military saying they were assessing the launch.

"The flight distance was about 500 kilometers, and South Korea and the United States are conducting a close-up analysis on additional information," South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

A Pentagon official said: "We can confirm that we did detect a missile launch from North Korea. We are assessing and will have more information soon."

It was the first such launch since U.S. President Donald Trump took office and could be seen as a possible challenge to the new administration.

Trump, who was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida, ignored a shouted question about the missile launch.

Trump said a day earlier during a press conference with Abe that the two countries will work together to defend against “the North Korean missile and nuclear threat, both of which I consider a very, very high priority."

Tensions have risen on the Korean Peninsula since Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, last month said the country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

That comment brought a vow of an "overwhelming" response from U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis during a visit to South Korea this month.

A U.S. official said after the launch that the missile likely was not an ICBM. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, provided no further details on what type of missile it might have been.

In South Korea, Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said his country will respond to punish the North for the launch.

A South Korea Defense Ministry official said the missile was fired from the Banghyon airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and flew toward the Sea of Japan.

The Yonhap news agency said the South Korean military suspected the North might have been testing an intermediate-range Musudan missile.

The North last year twice tested Musudan missiles from the airbase.

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Mark Hertling told CNN the test was a step toward an ICBM.

"That's the goal of the North Korean politicians," he said.

"This intermediate ballistic missile is certainly dangerous,” he said. "It has a greater range than some of the Musudan missiles that they have been testing prior to that. And it's not only a concern for the United States to hit the mainland, but it also has concerns for all of our Asia partners."

With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and TASS