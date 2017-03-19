North Korea Tests New Rocket Engine As Tillerson Visits Beijing

North Korean state media say the country has tested a powerful new rocket engine, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing a "new birth" of its rocket industry.

The announcement on March 19 came as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was meeting with officials in Beijing.

Before the test, Tillerson warned that regional tensions were at a "dangerous level."

State news agency KCNA said the North’s leader supervised the test of the rocket engine.

Kim “emphasized that the whole world will soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries,” KCNA said.

Experts said the comments indicate the test was likely a new type of engine for long-range missiles.

Tillerson, during his visit to Beijing, on March 18 said Washington would work together with China to prevent conflict in the region.

The secretary’s East Asia tour – which also included allies Japan and South Korea -- has been dominated by concerns over North Korea and the threat posed by its nuclear and ballistic missiles program.

"I think we share a common view and a sense that tensions in the peninsula are quite high right now and that things have reached a rather dangerous level," Tillerson said after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is North Korea's main ally.

A day earlier, Tillerson had said military action is "an option on the table" if the threat posed by Pyongyang increases.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that North Korea was "behaving very badly."

The nuclear-armed North has test-launched a series of missiles in recent months and conducted two nuclear tests last year.

South Korea and Pyongyang signed a declaration on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, but the North has since walked away from the agreement, citing what it says is the threat of U.S. invasion.

The United States has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, and 50,000 in Japan, as a deterrent against a potential aggression from the North.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP