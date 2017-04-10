Norway Extends Russian Teenager's Detention In 'Bomb' Probe

A Norwegian court has ruled that authorities can continue to hold a Russian teenager suspected of potential involvement in a plot to carry out a bomb attack.

The ruling by an Oslo court on April 10 came two days after authorities detained the boy, a Russian citizen who arrived in Norway with his family in 2010, after a "bomb-like" device was found in the city center.

Authorities said the device, a container of lighter gas with nails taped to it, was capable of causing only limited damage.

Norway's terrorism alert level was nonetheless raised after the discovery of the device and the arrest of the suspect, whose family applied for political asylum in Norway.

A lawyer for the teenager described the incident was nothing more than a "boyish prank."

It came after an April 7 truck attack left four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, Sweden.

A 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan is the main suspect in that attack, which has put the region on alert.

