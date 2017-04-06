Embattled U.S. Congressman Steps Aside From Russia Probe

The head of the Intelligence Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has said he will temporarily step aside from his role leading the committee’s investigation of Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Congressman Devin Nunes (Republican-California) said on April 6 that he was recusing himself from the investigation because of complaints of impropriety that have been filed against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

He said the complaints are false and politically motivated.

Congressman Mike Conaway (Republican-Texas) will take over the leadership of the committee’s Russia investigation, while Nunes will continue his other work with the committee.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (Republican-Wisconsin) said he supports Nunes’s decision because the ethics questions "would be a distraction."

Nunes has been sharply criticized for secretive meetings with White House officials that have raised questions about his impartiality in investigating the Trump administration.

Critics have also objected to Nunes because he played a key role in Trump’s transition team.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters