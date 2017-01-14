Obama Renews Non-Nuclear Sanctions Against Iran For One Year

U.S. President Barack Obama extended for one year the sanctions the United States has imposed on Iran for violations of human rights and support of terrorist organizations.

In an executive order late January 13, Obama renewed the non-nuclear sanctions but affirmed the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions that occurred a year ago, saying Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers has been successful.

"Iran continues to meet its nuclear commitments," he said, but Iran's other activities such as support for Lebanon's Hizballah and repeated threats against Israel remain "contrary to the interests of the United States in the region and continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

Obama extended the non-nuclear sanctions by one year beyond their scheduled expiration on March 15, 2017.

