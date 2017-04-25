OSCE Chief To Meet With Lavrov In Moscow, Discuss Ukraine Conflict

The head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is visiting Moscow from April 24-27 to discuss "facilitating the settlement" of the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.



OSCE Secretary-General Lamberto Zannier will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and be accompanied by Slovakia's Marcel Pesko, the director of OSCE's conflict prevention center.

Pesko will visit border-crossing points on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where a mission of OSCE observers is deployed.

An American paramedic working as an OSCE monitor was killed by a land mine on April 23 in eastern Ukraine. Two other OSCE monitors were injured in the blast.

The officials will also discuss potential settlements and the OSCE's participation in other conflicts in Transdniester, the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and the South Caucasus, the ministry said.

Zannier also plans to meet with managers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and he will participate in the sixth Moscow International Security Conference, it said.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax