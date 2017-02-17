Ousted White House Aide May Have Lied To FBI About Talks With Russian Envoy

U.S. media are reporting that former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn may have lied to FBI agents in an interview last month, saying he had not discussed sanctions against Russia with Moscow's U.S. ambassador.

Flynn's lie or misstatement during a January 24 interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation could expose him to criminal charges, since lying to the agency is a felony.

Any decision to prosecute would lie with the Justice Department.

U.S. intelligence agencies, which are investigating alleged Russian interference in the presidential election, intercepted Flynn's call with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in December in which the two discussed sanctions before President Donald Trump took office, The Washington Post and other media reported.

CNN reported that Flynn initially told the FBI he didn't discuss sanctions with Kislyak. But when FBI agents challenged him, he said he didn't remember.

CNN said the FBI concluded that Flynn was being cooperative and truthful and decided not to pursue any charges against him.

The Post said Flynn's claim that he couldn't remember gives him a defense against perjury charges.

Flynn resigned on February 13 after news reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with Kislyak.

Based on reporting by The Washington Post, CNN, and Reuters