Pakistan: Afghan Forces Fire On Census Workers, Killing One

Afghan security forces have fired on Pakistani census workers and troops escorting them near the Afghan border, killing one civilian and wounding 18 others, a Pakistani Army spokesman said.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said four soldiers were among the wounded in the attack on May 5 in the border town of Chaman. He said Pakistani soldiers returned fire.

Ghafoor said Afghan troops had been alerted in advance that census workers would be arriving in villages near the border as part of the national census, which was launched in March.

However, a spokesman for the police chief in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province blamed Pakistan for initiating the shooting. Pakistan wants to use cover of data collection to help militants sneak into Afghanistan, spokesman Zia Durani said.

