Taliban Claims Responsibility For Pakistan Courthouse Attack

Taliban suicide attackers have struck a courthouse in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least five people and injuring as many as 15.

The February 21 incident occurred at a region court in the town of Tangi, near the city of Peshawar.

The Jamaat-ul Ahrar faction of the Taliban issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, in which authorities said three armed militants wearing suicide vests attempted to enter the court building.

Police killed two of the attackers in a gunbattle, while the third managed to detonate his suicide vest at the entrance to the building.

The attack was the latest in a spate of similar assaults across Pakistan that have left more than 100 people dead over the last week.

On February 16, a militant detonated explosives in a Sufi shrine in Sindh Province, killing 90 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, AP, dpa, and Reuters