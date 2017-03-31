Blast In Northwestern Pakistan, Deaths Reported

Reports from Pakistan say an explosion has rocked the northwestern city of Parachinar.

A local official, Ikramullah Khan, said at least five people were killed and 40 others wounded in the blast, which reportedly took place in a market on March 31.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

On January 21, a bomb explosion at a market in Parachinar, the capital of the Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border, killed at least 21 people and wounded dozens of others.

The Kurram district is known for sectarian clashes between Sunnis and Shi'a, who make up around 20 percent of Pakistan's population of 200 million.

Several militant groups have claimed responsibility for the January attack.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Dawn