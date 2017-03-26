Pakistan Starts Building Fence Along Afghan Border

Pakistan says it has started building a fence along the Afghan border in areas where militants have launched cross-border attacks.

Pakistani military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in an announcement on March 25 during a visit to the tribal regions along the border that the fence would be constructed in “high-threat zones.”

The two neighbors share a 2,400-kilometer border known as the Durand Line, which Pakistan considers to be an international border but Afghanistan has never recognized.

Najib Danish, a deputy spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said that the authorities have not observed any signs of construction but would move to prevent such a project.

The two countries frequently accuse each other of ignoring Islamic militants operating along the border.

Pakistan closed the border for more than a month recently after a series of suicide attacks.

Based on reporting by AP