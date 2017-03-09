Pakistan Closes Border With Afghanistan After Temporary Opening

Pakistan closed its two main border crossings with Afghanistan on March 9 after thousands of people rushed to cross the border during a two-day reopening.

Islamabad closed its Torkham and Chaman crossings on February 16 after a series of suicide attacks in Pakistan that killed dozens of children, soldiers, and police officers.

Pakistan’s government claims that the attacks were carried out by militants who were crossing into the country from Afghanistan.

The Associated Press news agency quoted border management officials Fayyaz Khan and Irfan Toor as saying that the two crossings, major trade and commerce points between the countries, would be shut indefinitely.

With reporting by AP, Dunya News, and Reuters