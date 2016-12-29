Husband Arrested After Pakistani-German Woman Shot Dead In Punjab

Pakistani police say a German woman of Pakistani origin was shot dead allegedly by her husband during a visit to the country.

The husband was taken into custody after the death of his wife, a doctor, in the Jhelum district of Punjab, police spokesman Abdul Rehman said on December 29.

The husband reportedly told the police that his wife, Uzma Khan, was killed in an accident while he was teaching his son how to fire a pistol.

But Pakistani media reported that Khan's sister said that her sister was shot dead by her husband during a heated argument and that he tried to make it look like an accident.

She also told the police that Khan's husband had subjected her to domestic violence, claiming she had seen multiple signs of torture on her body.

Mian Mazhar Hayat, a doctor at Jhelum hospital, said he could not confirm reports of torture.

"We have found three marks on [her] body including a bullet wound, which was the cause of death," he said.

When asked whether Khan's death was a possible "honor killing," a police spokesman said it was "a bit premature" to talk about a motive.

The family had come to Pakistan on December 19 to visit relatives.

Based on reporting by dpa, Dunyanews.tv, and Express Tribune