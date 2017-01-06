Five Wounded In Gun Attack In Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on January 6, wounding five people.

Police told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that the passengers, who were travelling in a taxi, were all members of the Shi'ite Hazara minority.

The five were taken to a nearby hospital, with two of them in critical condition.

Police said it was a targeted attack and the gunmen escaped from the scene.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi extremist group has been blamed for similar attacks in the past.