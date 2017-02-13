Gunmen Shoot Dead Member Of Pakistani TV Crew In Karachi

Pakistani police say gunmen shot dead a member of a TV news crew in Karachi after launching a hand-grenade attack on a police vehicle.

Police officer Bashir Barohi said the SAMAA TV crew members were on their way to cover the grenade attack on February 12 when the gunmen attacked their vehicle.

Privately run SAMAA TV reported that Tamour Khan, 22, a satellite technician, died after being taken to a hospital with bullet wounds.

Police said no one was wounded in the attack on the police patrol.

No one has claimed either attack.

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and a major business center, has been the scene of political, sectarian, and ethnic militancy.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP