Pakistan Says Gas Leak Caused Lahore Blast

Police in Pakistan now say that an explosion in Lahore that killed seven people on February 23 was caused by a gas leak and was not a terrorist attack.

Authorities said on February 24 that the explosion was "an accident" and that there were no indications of explosives.

Earlier, numerous officials sources had said with certainty that the incident was a terrorist attack.

Punjab provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah blamed the error on chaos following the incident and suggested a need for new procedures on communicating with the media in emergencies.

The explosion caused panic in the city, which was the scene of an attack just 10 days previously that left 14 people dead.

On February 23, Pakistan’s military declared a nationwide antiterrorism operation following a spate of attacks that left more than 130 people dead.

