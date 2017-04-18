Pakistani Lawmakers Condemn 'Barbaric' Murder Of Student

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on April 18 condemning what it called the “barbaric and cold-blooded murder” of a university student by other students who accused him of blasphemy.

A group of students at the Abdul Wali Khan University in the conservative northwestern city of Mardan beat and shot Mashal Khan dead within the university premises on April 13, accusing him of sharing blasphemous content on social media.

The resolution by lawmakers demanded that government officials at the federal and provincial levels take quick action against those responsible for the murder.

“This House unanimously condemns the barbaric and cold-blooded murder of Mashal Khan and resolves to ensure that strong safeguards be inserted into the blasphemy law to prevent its abuse through such atrocities in the future, including by mobs involved in such crimes,” the resolution said.

“This House condemns all those who take the law into their own hands and engage in vigilantism, resulting in loss of innocent human lives.”

Police have arrested eight Pakistanis allegedly involved in the attack. They have been charged with murder and terrorism.

Based on reporting by BBC, Dawn.com, and ARY News