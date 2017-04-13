Pakistan Mob Lynches University Student Accused Of Blasphemy

A mob in northern Pakistan has killed a university student over alleged blasphemy, officials say.

University and police officials say a group of students at the Abdul Wali Khan University in the city of Mardan beat Mohammad Mashal to death within the university premises on April 13, accusing him of sharing blasphemous content on social media.

Video footage of the attack shows the victim, identified as 23-year-old Mashal, lying on the floor surrounded by men and being beaten with wooden planks.

At least 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, local police said.

Blasphemy is a criminal offense in Pakistan and can carry the death penalty.

It is a highly sensitive issue in the Muslim-majority country where at least 65 people have been murdered over blasphemy allegations since 1990, according to the Center for Research and Security Studies.

The government has recently vowed to combat the sharing of blasphemous content on social media.

Based on reporting by Dawn, AP, and Reuters