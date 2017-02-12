Pakistan's Senate Retaliates After U.S. Denies Politician Visa

Pakistan's Senate has announced that it will not welcome U.S. diplomats or members of Congress in Islamabad.

The move comes after the U.S. failed to issue a visa to the senate's deputy chairman, a member of the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam political party to attend a UN-sponsored event in New York on February 13-14.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is known for his pro-Taliban and anti-U.S. stances.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said in a statement that no Pakistani senate delegation will visit the United States until an explanation for the delay in issuing a visa to Maulana Ghafoor Haideri is given by U.S. authorities.

A U.S. embassy spokesman in Islamabad said on February 12 that they could not comment on visa cases due to privacy laws.

Based on reporting by AP and DPA