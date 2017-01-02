Pakistani Security Forces Wounded In Blast

At least six Pakistani security service forces have been wounded by an explosion in the southwestern city of Quetta.

A group of Frontier Corps security forces were patrolling the Western Bypass area of Quetta on January 2 when their vehicle drove over a roadside bomb, said a spokesman for the security force.

The injured were taken to local hospitals. One person is reportedly in critical condition.

No group has thus far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials have begun an investigation.

Quetta is the capital of the resource-rich Balochistan Province, which has been plagued by sectarian violence and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

With reporting by Dunya News