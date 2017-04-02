Twenty People Killed By Shrine Custodian In Pakistan, Police Say

Twenty people have been tortured and killed by the custodian of a local shrine and his accomplices in Pakistan, police officials have said.

Senior police officer Mohammad Bilal said on April 2 that the shrine custodian in a village near the city of Sargodha in eastern Punjab province and four others were arrested for killing devotees with batons and knives after intoxicating them late on April 1.

Another four people, including three women, remain in critical condition.

Liaquat Ali Chatta, government administrator of the area, said the custodian, Abdul Waheed, and his four alleged accomplices have been arrested.

Chatta said Waheed seemed to suffer from a "critical mental disorder."

Reports said Waheed has confessed to the murders.

Three injured people managed to flee the scene, media reported. One of them reported the incident to the police.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and India Today