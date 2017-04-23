Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb In Pakistan
Four Pakistani soldiers have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in a southwestern town near the border with Iran, the army said.
The army said in a statement that another three troops were wounded in the blast on April 23.
Their vehicle was hit during a routine patrol in the town of Turbat in the restive province of Balochistan, officials said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Pakistan has been battling militancy for more than a decade.
The Balochistan region has seen some of the worst militant attacks this year in Pakistan.
Based on reporting by AP, DPA and AFP
